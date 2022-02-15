Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 6:30AM PST until February 15 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph expected. Strongest winds near the coast.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast, San Luis Obispo
County Central Coast, Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles and Catalina and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.