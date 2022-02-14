Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 7:50PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to

three inches above 4000 feet, with highest amounts expected in

the eastern San Gabriels. Snow levels falling locally to 3500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and potential travel

delays. Gusty winds could affect travel on Interstate 5 and

highways 14 and 33, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Up to one inch of snow accumulation could

occur on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon

into the evening which may result in travel delays.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.