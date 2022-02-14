Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:05PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to
two inches above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
affect travel on Interstate 5 and highways 14 and 33, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Up to one inch of snow accumulation could
occur on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon into
the evening which may result in travel delays.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
