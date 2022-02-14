Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 7:44PM PST until February 15 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph expected. Strongest winds near the coast.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles

County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.