Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 7:44PM PST until February 15 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected. Strongest winds near the coast.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara
County Central Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles
County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
