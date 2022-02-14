Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 3:30AM PST until February 15 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect roadways. This includes Highways
101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos
Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
