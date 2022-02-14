Dense Fog Advisory issued February 14 at 3:00AM PST until February 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and San Luis Obispo
County Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions. Major roadways that could be impacted by the dense
fog include Highways 1, 41, 46, and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.