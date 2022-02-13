Dense Fog Advisory issued February 13 at 7:42PM PST until February 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions. Major roadways that could be impacted by the dense
fog include Highways 1, 41, 46, and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
