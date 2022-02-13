Dense Fog Advisory issued February 13 at 7:42PM PST until February 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions. Major roadways that could be impacted by the dense

fog include Highways 1, 41, 46, and 101.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.