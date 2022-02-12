Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 5:03AM PST until February 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture.
Comments