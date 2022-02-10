Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 3:13AM PST until February 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.