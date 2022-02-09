Skip to Content
February 10, 2022 5:46 am
Wind Advisory issued February 9 at 9:20PM PST until February 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

