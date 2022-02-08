Wind Advisory issued February 8 at 9:53PM PST until February 9 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast, Ventura County Interior Valleys,
Ventura County Coastal Valleys and Santa Clarita Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments