Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 4:31AM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys,

Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,

Ventura County Coast and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways that may be affected by gusty

cross winds include the 5, 14, 23, 101, 118, 126, 170, 210,

and 405 freeways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.