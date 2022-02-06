Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 5:54AM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Mainly from Ventura through the Malibu coast to the
Hollywood Hills.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds
include This includes Pacific Coast Highway, Highway 101, and
the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.