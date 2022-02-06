Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 5:54AM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest winds across the eastern Ventura county

valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, and northern San Fernando

Valley.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys,

Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds

include Interstate 5 and the 23, 101, 118 170, 210, and 405

freeways, and Highways 14 and 126.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.