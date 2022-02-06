Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 2:38AM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds
include Highway 33.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.