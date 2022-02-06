Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 1:06PM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…All of Ventura County as well as the Santa Clarita and
San Fernando Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways that may be affected by gusty
cross winds include the 5, 14, 23, 101, 118, 126, 170, 210, and
405 freeways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.