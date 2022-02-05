Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 9:17AM PST until February 5 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest in eastern Ventura County and the west and

north portions of the San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,

Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds

include Interstate 5, the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405

freeways and Highways 14 and 126.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.