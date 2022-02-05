Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 2:24PM PST until February 7 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.