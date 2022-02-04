Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 2:53AM PST until February 5 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds

include This includes Pacific Coast Highway, Highway 101, and

the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.