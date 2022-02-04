Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 1:13PM PST until February 5 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in eastern Ventura County and the west and
north portions of the San Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways that may be affected by gusty cross winds
include Interstate 5, the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405
freeways and Highways 14 and 126.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.