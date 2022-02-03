Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 9:42PM PST until February 5 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest in eastern Ventura County and the west and

north portions of the San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,

Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 2 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.