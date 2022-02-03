Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 9:04AM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today. For the

High Wind Watch, from this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds

include Highway 33.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.