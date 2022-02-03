Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 9:04AM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph expected, mainly from Ventura to the Malibu coast.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.