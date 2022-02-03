Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 2:27AM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25
to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today. For the
High Wind Watch, from this evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major
roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include
Highway 33.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.