Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 2:27AM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast from
Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty
winds include Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.