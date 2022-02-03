Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 12:05PM PST until February 5 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in eastern Ventura County and the west and
north portions of the San Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 2 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
