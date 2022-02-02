Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 5:30PM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest southeast ranges.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highway 33.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.