Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 3:04AM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Highway 33.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.