Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 10:15PM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph expected, most widespread in coastal sections

of Ventura County, and from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills in

Los Angeles County.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.