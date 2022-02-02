Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 10:15PM PST until February 3 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected. Strongest in the hills today.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty
winds include Interstate 5 and Highways 101, 14, and 126.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.