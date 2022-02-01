Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 7:05PM PST until February 2 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near Montecito.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota and
San Marcos Passes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments