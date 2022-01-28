Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 4:10PM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys

and Ventura County Coastal Valleys.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 14 and 126.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.