Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 3:12AM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys
and Ventura County Coastal Valleys.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 14 and 126.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.