Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 7:03PM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 33.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.