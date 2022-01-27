Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 7:03PM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Strongest for coastal Los Angeles County from Malibu

to the Hollywood Hills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highways 1 and 101.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.