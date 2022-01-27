Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 5:09AM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Strongest for coastal Los Angeles County from Malibu
to the Hollywood Hills.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Highways 1 and 101.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.