Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 5:09AM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura County
valleys and western San Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 23, 101, 118 and 126.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.