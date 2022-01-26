Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 3:38AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the foothills.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Ventura County Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds
include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 23, 101, and 118.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.