Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 2:34PM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura County valleys
and western San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

