Beach Hazards Statement issued January 26 at 2:58AM PST until January 26 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip

currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.