Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 8:47AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in Los Angeles County.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains and
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Interstate
5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County, and canyon roadways
such as Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon Roads.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
