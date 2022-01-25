Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 8:47AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest in Los Angeles County.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains and

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Interstate

5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County, and canyon roadways

such as Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon Roads.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.