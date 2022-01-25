Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 8:47AM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the foothills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty

winds include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 23, 101, and

118.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.