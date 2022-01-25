Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 25 at 3:31AM PST until January 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and Santa Ynez
Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions. Roadways may be affected by dense fog include
Highways 1 and 101, and State Routes 154 and 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

