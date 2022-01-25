Beach Hazards Statement issued January 25 at 10:49AM PST until January 26 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip
currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
