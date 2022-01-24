Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 8:54PM PST until January 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

