Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 6:23AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds

include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and

Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.