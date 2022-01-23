Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 6:23AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura county

valleys and northern San Fernando valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds

include Interstates 5 and 405, as well as Highways 23, 101, 118,

and 126.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.