Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:00PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura county valleys
and northern San Fernando valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty
winds include Interstates 5 and 405, as well as highways 23,
101, 118, and 126.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments