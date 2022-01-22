Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 3:31AM PST until January 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest through and below canyons and passes of the
Santa Ynez Mountains.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This
includes Highways 101 and 154.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.