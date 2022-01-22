Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 12:38PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments